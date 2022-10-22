Monster Movie Review: A forgettable crime thriller saved by the routine Mohanlal factor

Mohanlal's Monster marks the reunion of the much-celebrated team behind the industry blockbuster Puli Murugan. This time around, there seems to be a consensus among the group to push their clout and industry standing to try out a run-of-mille crime thriller that gloriously fails at being either entertaining or an engaging piece of a mainstream big-ticket project. Monster is the latest entry into the canon of Udaykrishna screenplays that are basically designed and constructed on the abused template of the pre-climax reveal that's supposed to sideline a lazily plotted, leisurely structured screenplay like his earlier duds like Masterpiece, Aaraathu and many more. The film reads like a pulpy, dated murder mystery that is forced into the sphere of revival with a sanitized version of new age concerns, presented in the most insincere and shameful manner, in a last-ditch effort at being relevant in its plastic social commentary.

The first half feels more like a formality in the routine intrigue setup we are used to in our stale crime dramas, where a stranger enters the life of a group of unassuming individuals and tries to fit in with his joyous and lovable antics. However, this done-to-death conceit soon gives way to a clumsy second half that nosedives into a convoluted mess. The filmmaking is functional in that sense that Vysakh can't even pull a trick or two from his sleeve to rescue this sinking ship, as the writing never lets the film remain afloat in the first place. Lucky Singh (Mohanlal) is a free-spirited man who is visiting Kochi for a day, on a personal errand and the film deals with his abrupt entry into the life of a jovial family, Anil (Sudev Nair) and Bhamini (Honey Rose), on the day they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary along with their little daughter, from Anil's previous marriage. As expected all things go awry with a crime and its ensuing investigation. All this reads like material suitable for a coherent and sensible thriller, working as a real-time whydunit but the makers had a different read on the whole setup.