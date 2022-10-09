Monster Trailer OUT: Mohanlal aka Lucky Singh plays hide and seek with the police

The fans of Mohanlal are in for a treat. The Superstar will be seen as a turban-clad Sardar, who goes by the name of Lucky Singh in his highly-anticipated film, Monster. Before the movie hits the silver screens, the makers unveiled an intriguing trailer for the suspense drama.

The video opens with an abduction investigation, where the daughter and husband of a woman have gone missing. While the police are trying to solve the mystery, they learn about Lucky Singh.Despite several failed attempts to catch him, he successfully manages to stay away from the reach of the police. From the sharp cinematography to powerful dialogues, to edge-of-the-seat thriller, the film has all the elements of a complete entertainer. However, Mohanlal's convincing portrayal as a Sardar, with a point on Punjabi and attire is the ultimate show stealer. If the preview is any hint, the superstar is all set to deliver another hit in the form of this gripping tale of a cat-and-mouse chase.