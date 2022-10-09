Monster Trailer OUT: Mohanlal aka Lucky Singh plays hide and seek with the police
The highly-awaited trailer of Mohanlal starrer Malayalam thriller Monster has finally been released.
The fans of Mohanlal are in for a treat. The Superstar will be seen as a turban-clad Sardar, who goes by the name of Lucky Singh in his highly-anticipated film, Monster. Before the movie hits the silver screens, the makers unveiled an intriguing trailer for the suspense drama.
The video opens with an abduction investigation, where the daughter and husband of a woman have gone missing. While the police are trying to solve the mystery, they learn about Lucky Singh.Despite several failed attempts to catch him, he successfully manages to stay away from the reach of the police. From the sharp cinematography to powerful dialogues, to edge-of-the-seat thriller, the film has all the elements of a complete entertainer. However, Mohanlal's convincing portrayal as a Sardar, with a point on Punjabi and attire is the ultimate show stealer. If the preview is any hint, the superstar is all set to deliver another hit in the form of this gripping tale of a cat-and-mouse chase.
Check out the trailer below:
Helmed by Vysakh, the captivating script for the film has been provided by Udaykrishna. Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the cast of the movie has Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, and Jess Sweejan in pivotal roles, among others.
Additionally, Mohanlal will also front filmmaker Jeethu Joseph's Ram and will be seen as a RAW agent in the movie.
He has also signed up for another interesting project titled Vrushabha. Touted to be a magnum opus high on emotions, the project is expected to go on the floors by May 2023. The movie will deal with two conflicting emotions that run the world – Love vs Revenge.
Also Read: Mohanlal sports a turban & holds a gun in the intense first look of Monster