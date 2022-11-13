Month after making relationship public, Manjima Mohan-Gautham Karthik set to get married on THIS day

Just a couple of weeks ago Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan made their relationship official, and ever since then, fans are eager to know when will these two lovebirds tie the knot. Now, the latest reports claim that the Devarattam co-stars are likely to get married on 28th November this year in Chennai. The reports further suggest that they will also host a reception in both Ooty and Chennai for friends and colleagues after the wedding. Although, an official annoucement on the wedding date is still awaited.

On 31st October last month, Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik took to Instagram and dropped a string of love-struck pictures. The actress captioned her post, "Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything."

On the other hand, Gautham Karthik wrote, "What happens when the right person comes into your life? Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc...etc...@manjimamohan, our journey has been different for sure, lol. We started by always pranking each other, always bickering and arguing about the silliest of things. Even our friends couldn't stand our arguments. But little did I know that you were creating a bond, a beautiful bond between us."

It is believed that Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan fell for one another while shooting for their 2019 drama Devarattam.

