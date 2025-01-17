Months after divorce, Ravi Mohan makes rare comment about son Aarav, spills beans on when they will work together

Actor Ravi Mohan has once again swooned hearts with his ‘guy next door’ charm in his recent film Kadhalikka Neramillai. Co-starring Nithya Menen in the lead, the film has garnered special attention for its fresh approach to storytelling. Amid the widespread praise, the actor made a rare comment about his son, Aarav, who also aspires to join the film industry.

In an interview with Behindwoods TV, Ravi Mohan was asked about the possibility of working with his son Aarav in a film again. For those unacquainted, the star kid made his debut alongside his father in the movie Tik Tik Tik.

In response, the PS-I actor revealed that his father, A. Mohan, has already finalized an “extraordinary” script for him and his son Aarav. He shared that they plan to work on the project only after Aarav completes his schooling. Ravi further added that he will be directing the film himself.

He said, “My father is having an extraordinary script, which my son and I will act in the film together. I will direct the film. My son Aarav has a lot of interest in acting. He debuted in Tik Tik Tik film. Once he completes school, we will do this.”

In the same interview, Ravi Mohan also recalled the first time his son acted in front of him. He remembered how Aarav got scared seeing him on the sets and even received a slight scolding from his father after speaking harshly.

Ravi mentioned that the scolding left Aarav teary-eyed, leading him to decide to keep his distance from his son, especially when the latter is performing or acting.

For the unversed, it was just last year when Ravi Mohan announced his separation from his wife, Aarti.

