Mookuthi Amman 2: Nayanthara starrer director Sundar C connects film’s idea to Terminator, says ‘I am still working on fine tuning’

Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. Now, director Sundar C has opened up about the film's similarity to The Terminator and revealed that he is still working on the project.

Mookuthi Amman 2: Aranmanai director Sundar C about Nayanthara starrer

Speaking with Behindwoods TV, Sundar C said, “In Terminator, a robot comes from the future. What if a character comes from the past? That's when producer Ishari Ganesh sir asked me to do this Part 2. I thought, why not incorporate this idea with Amman? Now, I think there will be comparisons with Part 1.”

The filmmaker further added, “I've made four parts of Aranmanai, but apart from the screenplay pattern, nothing will be similar. Also, each part collected more than its previous parts. Yet, some people said that this part wasn't like the previous ones. Maybe Mookuthi Amman 2 might receive the same kind of response. It might look like I've taken the pressure upon myself, but that's how things happen.”

Additionally, Sundar C revealed that he is still fine-tuning the film. He said, “Every time I make a film, I get very scared. I didn't sleep for four days as Mookuthi Amman 2 was releasing on Friday. During the last day of shooting for every film, I pray to God to give me a chance to make one more film. It's a promise; I'm not lying. I'm still working on Mookuthi Amman 2, as I'm not satisfied yet and am fine-tuning the film.”

More about Mookuthi Amman 2

Mookuthi Amman 2 follows the divine return of Mookuthi Amman, who rises to protect a young prince and fight powerful dark forces. Spanning two timelines, the mythological fantasy blends ancient conflicts with a present-day story of a timid officer discovering her true identity as Mahasakthi.

Directed by Sundar C, the devotional fantasy film features Nayanthara in dual roles, alongside Regina Cassandra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Maina Nandhini, and others in key roles. Additionally, the film is expected to feature cameos by three different actresses.

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