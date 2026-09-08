Mookuthi Amman 2: Nayanthara’s fantasy entertainer with Sundar C eyes Diwali 2026 release? Find out

Nayanthara is set to headline the upcoming sequel Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C. Now, according to a new report, the film may arrive in theaters during Diwali 2026.

Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2 to release for Diwali 2026?

According to an update shared by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, Mookuthi Amman 2 is reportedly eyeing a theatrical release during Diwali 2026. However, this remains a report for now, and an official announcement from the makers is awaited.

Mookuthi Amman 2 will serve as a sequel to the 2020 film Mookuthi Amman. The first installment was directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, with Nayanthara playing the lead role as a divine figure.

The first film follows Engels, a reporter who lives with his family. His life takes an unexpected turn when the divine figure associated with his ancestral temple appears at his home, fulfills his wishes, and exposes fraudulent spiritual practices through satire.

Alongside Nayanthara and RJ Balaji, the film featured Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, Abinaya, Moulee, Ajay Ghosh, and others in key roles. The movie was released directly on OTT in 2020. Reportedly, Mookuthi Amman 2 has also closed a major streaming deal with JioHotstar.

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara was recently seen in lead roles in the Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups and the romantic comedy-drama Hi. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic follows Raya, a powerful figure in pre-Independence Goa whose rise to influence comes at the cost of his relationships and family. After a series of betrayals and personal losses, he leaves Goa and builds an empire overseas, but his troubled past continues to haunt him.

Years later, Raya faces a mysterious figure targeting his empire and family. As his world begins to unravel, he is forced to confront painful memories and a shocking truth about his lost son. With reality and illusion merging, Raya must face the consequences of his past, leaving his ultimate fate uncertain.

Apart from Yash and Nayanthara, the film also features Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth in prominent roles.

After appearing alongside Kavin in Hi, Nayanthara also has Dear Students in her upcoming lineup.

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