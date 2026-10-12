Mookuthi Amman 2: Nayanthara’s fantasy film to explore goddess’ battle against a supernatural entity? Find out

Nayanthara is set to headline the upcoming sequel Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C. With the film scheduled to hit theatres on November 6, 2026, reports suggest that the fantasy drama may follow a blend of prequel and sequel narratives, featuring a major battle against a supernatural entity.

Mookuthi Amman 2: Nayanthara’s fantasy film to depict a major battle against a supernatural entity

According to Valai Pechu, Mookuthi Amman 2 revolves around the goddess Amman, who lived 2,000 years ago and appears in the present day in the guise of an officer. The story reportedly features a town that even officials are afraid to enter due to mysterious supernatural occurrences and the presence of a powerful entity.

However, Nayanthara’s character, the goddess, boldly enters the town to investigate the mysterious happenings and confront the supernatural entity. What unfolds next forms the crux of the story.

The film is reportedly structured around both prequel and sequel elements, with an engaging screenplay. It is also said to feature grand transformation sequences in which an ordinary woman transforms into Amman. Meanwhile, work on the film’s CGI and VFX is reportedly progressing at a brisk pace.

Mookuthi Amman 2 serves as a sequel to the 2020 film Mookuthi Amman. The first instalment was directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, with Nayanthara playing the lead role as a divine figure.

The original film follows Engels, a reporter who lives with his family. His life takes an unexpected turn when the divine figure associated with his ancestral temple appears at his home, fulfils his wishes, and exposes fraudulent spiritual practices through satire.

Alongside Nayanthara and RJ Balaji, the film featured Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, Abinaya, Moulee, Ajay Ghosh, and others in key roles. The film was released directly on OTT in 2020.

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara was last seen in the lead role in the romantic comedy Hi , co-starring Kavin. Marking Vishnu Edavan’s directorial debut, the film also features Radikaa Sarathkumar, K. Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, and others in key roles. The film received positive reviews.

Looking ahead, the actress will share screen space with Salman Khan in the upcoming film, tentatively titled Monster, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

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