Mookuthi Amman 2: Nayanthara’s fantasy sequel to run 2 and a half hours? Here’s what we know

Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara, is an upcoming fantasy film scheduled for a theatrical release on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. The makers have now secured certification for the film, with its final runtime coming close to two and a half hours.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Runtime

Mookuthi Amman 2 has officially received a UA 16+ certification, with a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes. Interestingly, the sequel is 10 minutes longer than the first instalment.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “We’re all set to blow your mind with GRANDEUR, DEVOTION & POWERFUL EMOTIONS.”

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The film unfolds across two timelines, beginning with a period setting in which two powerful forces prepare for a clash that threatens to unleash chaos. In the present day, a similar conflict emerges, connecting past events to a larger divine mystery.

At the centre of the story is a timid officer whose life becomes entangled in an extraordinary battle. With Nayanthara potentially portraying dual roles and Regena Cassandrra playing the antagonist, the film blends mythology, fantasy, and supernatural elements, with hints of additional divine figures.

Apart from the lead actresses, the film features Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Maina Nandhini, Garuda Ram, Abhinaya, Shruthy S, Singampuli, and others in key roles.

Mookuthi Amman 2 serves as a sequel to the 2020 film Mookuthi Amman. The original was directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, with Nayanthara portraying the titular divine figure. The film premiered directly on OTT and is available to stream on JioHotstar.

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara was last seen in the romantic comedy Hi, co-starring Kavin. Marking Vishnu Edavan’s directorial debut, the film also features Radikaa Sarathkumar, K. Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Nayanthara is set to share screen space with Salman Khan in the upcoming film tentatively titled Monster, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The actress has also reportedly joined the shoot of Dharman , starring Rajinikanth.

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the action entertainer is expected to feature Simran Bagga, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. Kamal Haasan is co-producing the project, while reports suggest that Ram Pothineni may play the primary antagonist and Sreeleela could appear in a significant role.

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