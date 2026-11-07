Mookuthi Amman 2 Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Nayanthara starrer devotional fantasy

Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara in the lead role, is the sequel to the actress’ devotional comedy drama. As the sequel, directed by Sundar C, hits the big screens, here’s what the audience had to say.

Mookuthu Amman 2 Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user expressed disappointment with Mookuthi Amman 2 , calling it strictly below average. The user questioned Nayanthara's decision to accept the film, stating that despite having enough content to make it a successful Diwali release, the film was let down by its poor screenplay and comedy track, which they considered the weakest in Sundar C's filmography.

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They added that Hip Hop Tamizha 's background score was average, the visual effects were poor, and the film would have attracted even fewer viewers without Nayanthara.

Another netizen humorously remarked that although Sundar C's films were usually quite good, Nayanthara's portrayal of a goddess failed to evoke a divine feeling and instead created a different impression.

Moreover, a person praised Sundar C's ability to attract family audiences to theatres, stating that he was always one step ahead in this regard. They appreciated how he had perfectly blended comedy and commercial elements to deliver an entertaining treat for audiences this Diwali.

Additionally, a user criticized Mookuthi Amman 2, claiming that the film appeared to have been made out of spite rather than genuine merit. They alleged that the makers had rushed the project to capitalise on the success of Mookuthi Amman before RJ Balaji could complete his film.

They further stated that RJ Balaji had delivered with Karuppu and claimed that the actor associated with Karuppu had completely overshadowed Mookuthi Amman 2.

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Here are the reactions:

More about Mookuthi Amman 2

Mookuthi Amman 2 begins 2,000 years ago when a queen sacrifices her life to save her infant prince from dark forces. In response, Goddess Mahashakthi destroys the enemy and defeats a powerful sorcerer. His wife, the ruthless witch Bhaira, vows revenge and promises to return after 2,000 years.

In the present day, Sakthi, a timid officer, is haunted by mysterious dreams that lead her to the village of Mailanji. Unbeknownst to her, Bhaira has returned and joined a corrupt man and a fraudulent spiritual leader to establish her dark empire. As Sakthi looks into the strange occurrences, she discovers her dormant divine powers.

When Bhaira targets Sakthi and captures her adopted mother, Mala, Sakthi's past-life memories awaken, revealing her identity as the human incarnation of Mookuthi Amman. She then confronts Bhaira and her allies, destroys their evil empire, and restores peace to the village.

With Nayanthara in the lead role, the movie features Duniya Vijay, Regena Cassandrra, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Sunil, Myna Nandhini, and more in key roles. It also has cameos by actresses Sneha and Khushboo Sundar.

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