Mookuthi Amman Movie Review: Here's what audience has to say about Nayanthara, RJ Balaji's film

Mookuthi Amman revolves around Nayanthara who fights against fake godmen in the movie. The Telugu dubbed version of the film is called, "Ammoru Thalli"

Directed by RJ Balaji, Mookuthi Amman starring Nayanthara released online on November 13 and it has opened to phenomenal reviews on social media. The much-awaited Tamil also stars Urvashi, Moulee, Ajay Ghosh, Madhu Mailankody, Smruthi Venkat, Manobala, Mayilsamy, Indhuja Ravichandran, Gautham Karthik and Yashika Aannand. The story of the film revolves around Nayanthara who fights against fake godmen in the movie. The Telugu dubbed version of the film is called, "Ammoru Thalli"

One of the Twitter users, who has watched the film wrote, "Excellent Movie! Very Much Entertaining! Comedy, Emotion and Message-Simply A treat to watch! Blockbuster Diwali! @RJ_Balaji Anna and Urvashi Mam Combo was amazing! Simple Extraordinary by #Nayanthara Mam. Overall @RJ_Balaji....Anna Semma Acting and Semma Direction." Are you planning to watch the film? Check out what the audience has to say about Nayanthara and RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde looks stunning in a green ethnic suit as she celebrates Diwali with family; PHOTOS

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, RJ Balaji said Nayanthara is a professional actor who exactly knows what she wants. He shared, "She is the easiest person to work with. One can see her in her caravan two hours before her scheduled timing and she would not mind if the shoot gets delayed.” About the film’s OTT release, RJ Balaji said that though it was not something that he had planned, one has to keep up with the trends. “There’s no point in waiting for theatres to reopen to release Mookuthi Amman, as 90 percent of the film’s shooting was finished even before the pandemic."

Have you watched Mookuthi Amman movie already? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×