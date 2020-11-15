Mookuthi Amman Movie Review: Here's what audience has to say about Nayanthara, RJ Balaji's film
Directed by RJ Balaji, Mookuthi Amman starring Nayanthara released online on November 13 and it has opened to phenomenal reviews on social media. The much-awaited Tamil also stars Urvashi, Moulee, Ajay Ghosh, Madhu Mailankody, Smruthi Venkat, Manobala, Mayilsamy, Indhuja Ravichandran, Gautham Karthik and Yashika Aannand. The story of the film revolves around Nayanthara who fights against fake godmen in the movie. The Telugu dubbed version of the film is called, "Ammoru Thalli"
One of the Twitter users, who has watched the film wrote, "Excellent Movie! Very Much Entertaining! Comedy, Emotion and Message-Simply A treat to watch! Blockbuster Diwali! @RJ_Balaji Anna and Urvashi Mam Combo was amazing! Simple Extraordinary by #Nayanthara Mam. Overall @RJ_Balaji....Anna Semma Acting and Semma Direction." Are you planning to watch the film? Check out what the audience has to say about Nayanthara and RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman.
Excellent Movie! Very Much Entertaining! Comedy, Emotion and Message-Simply A treat to watch!
Blockbuster Diwali! @RJ_Balaji Anna and Urvashi Mam Combo was amazing! Simple Extraordinary by #Nayanthara Mam. Overall @RJ_Balaji Anna Semma Acting and Semma Direction#MookuthiAmman
It was oki Comedy nalla irunthichu, BGM I liked it
Felt boring at some places..
Urvashi mam acting
Message was good..
"Kadavula veliye engum thedatinga, avaru ungalukulla thaan irukaru."
This scene
Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/LBN3WuFanX
Extraordinary acting frm our lady superstar, RJ Balaji anna , Urvashi mam and the entire team of mookuthi amman.. It's a blessing to watch this super film .. Semma anna. Super.. Keep going high..
Humor, message, acting, direction, simplicity.
Brilliant movie. #MookuthiAmman @RJ_Balaji and team
Thanks for the entertainment.
#MookuthiAmman is definitely a laugh riot with a good message. A good Sunday movie to sit and watch.
Good one @RJ_Balaji ,
Watching #Nayanthara was divine!@ggirishh ,Your music is so underrated,your fan now!
@RJ_Balaji Balaji completely enjoyed mookuthi amman..with our family.... modi 1000rs not valid nu sollumpothu afternoon effect la iruke...antha aalu n8 8 maniku thana sonnapla.....
ennagaaa neenga ponga.......
#MookuthiAmman such a beautiful message "THERE IS A GOD BUT DON'T BELIEVE "WHO SAID I AM THE GOD"" @RJ_Balaji anna very much thanks for a full plugged family entertaining comedy movie for this DIWALI @NayantharaU look like as a real goddess
After massive #SooraraiPottru another blockbuster comes #MookuthiAmman Made a laugh ride with #Nayanthara mam @RJ_Balaji bro Rocked as always total Njoyment throughout the film and #Urvashi mam Made me laugh whenever she comes Wishes from #Suriya anna Fans
Urvashi mam , i think u r the only woman actor at this age celebrating two blockbuster By acting as a mother and you deserve this.. #SooraraiPotru #MookuthiAmman #SuryaSivakumar #RJBalaji
Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, RJ Balaji said Nayanthara is a professional actor who exactly knows what she wants. He shared, "She is the easiest person to work with. One can see her in her caravan two hours before her scheduled timing and she would not mind if the shoot gets delayed.” About the film’s OTT release, RJ Balaji said that though it was not something that he had planned, one has to keep up with the trends. “There’s no point in waiting for theatres to reopen to release Mookuthi Amman, as 90 percent of the film’s shooting was finished even before the pandemic."
Have you watched Mookuthi Amman movie already? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.