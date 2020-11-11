Mookuthi Amman: Ravichandran Ashwin says he will ‘avenge’ RJ Balaji for all his funny comments on IPL players

In a light hearted statement, Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin said that he was waiting to watch Mookuthi Amman with Nayanthara as the lead actor.

Now that the Indian Premiere League has come to an end, the next focus is on films that are being released for Diwali. One of the most awaited Kollywood films is Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film is touted to be a devotional family entertainer. Talking about the film, Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin said that he was waiting like all the other movie lovers to watch Mookuthi Amman.

He added that RJ Balaji has been making funny comments on players during the IPL matches when he was compairing for the matches. In a funny note, he said, “RJ Balaji has been making witty comments on me and the other players during the IPL match. Now that RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman is all set to be released for Diwali, let’s see if we can also make such funny comments on the RJ Balaji directorial or if the film will receive positive feedback”. He also wished the team all the best for the film’s release.

The film has Nayanthara as the lead actor, while RJ Balaji will be seen in a key role. The film is set to be released on Diwali directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Talking about the film, RJ Balaji stated that it will be devotional drama and it will be a visual treat to the family audience. The makers have released two video songs and the trailer so far, and they all received positive reviews.

