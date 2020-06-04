Mookuthi Amman: RJ Balaji says Nayanthara is a sincere actress who studies her characters in depth

RJ Balaji has reportedly said that the lead actress of the film, Nayanthara is a very sincere actress. The south director goes on to add that it is not an easy task to maintain your number one spot in the film industry for an actress for 10 years.

The Lady Superstar of the south film industry, Nayanthara will be essaying the lead role in the upcoming film, Mookuthi Amman. Nayanthara will be essaying the role of a goddess in the RJ Balaji film. The makers released some interesting still from the film's shoot, and the fans are thoroughly delighted to get a sneak peek into the film. Now, as per the latest reports, the director of the film, RJ Balaji has reportedly said that the lead actress of the film, Nayanthara is a very sincere actress. The south director goes on to add that it is not an easy task to maintain your number one spot in the film industry for an actress for 10 years.

The director says further that Nayanthara holds the top spot in the southern film industry. The Mookuthi Amman director also adds that the actress would also ask for scene details in advance would prepare well for her scenes in advance. The fans and film audiences are particulary excited for this film, as it features Nayanthara as a goddess. The first look of the film was very intriguing and has managed to generate a lot of curiosity among the fans and followers of the southern beauty.

It's not an easy task to retain the number one spot for the last ten years. #Nayanthara is a thorough professional, a sincere actress. She asked for the scene details on the previous day and prepares herself accordingly - @RJ_Balaji. #MookuthiAmman @VelsFilmIntl @Ashkum19 pic.twitter.com/7ZX6Mhyhx3 — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) June 4, 2020

The fans are now eagerly waiting to see Nayanthara on the big screen. Nayanthara featured in Darbar opposite south megastar Rajinikanth and in the Chiranjeevi starrer, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film Mookuthi Amman was expected to hit the big screen in the month of May. But due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the film has now been postponed.

