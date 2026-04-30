Moondram Pirai OTT Release: When and where to watch Kamal Haasan, Sridevi’s romantic drama online after 44 years

Kamal Haasan and Sridevi starrer Moondram Pirai was originally released in theaters on February 19, 1982. After 44 years since its theatrical release, the film is now all set to make its OTT debut for the first time.

When and where to watch Moondram Pirai

Moondram Pirai is slated to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and will begin streaming from May 1, 2026. The official update was shared by the makers on their social media handle.

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Moondram Pirai

Moondram Pirai follows the story of Bhagyalakshmi, a woman who regresses to a childlike mental state due to retrograde amnesia after a car accident. She ends up in a brothel but is rescued by a lonely school teacher, Cheenu, who takes care of her. This leads to a deep emotional bond between them, as she believes she is a child.

The story then explores how their relationship evolves and whether Bhagyalakshmi eventually regains her former self.

Cast and crew of Moondram Pirai

Moondram Pirai stars Kamal Haasan and Sridevi in the lead roles. The film also features Y Gee Mahendran, Silk Smitha, Gandhimathi, Poornam Viswanathan, and several others in key roles.

Written, shot, and directed by Balu Mahendra, the film was produced by G Thyagarajan and G Saravanan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. The music and background score were composed by Ilaiyaraaja, and the film was edited by D Vasu.

Kamal Haasan’s work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in a lead role in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. Co-starring Silambarasan TR, the film follows the story of an ageing gangster who entrusts his empire to his foster son before going to prison.

However, upon his return, he finds himself out of place as his foster son has taken over the gang, leading to growing animosity between them. The situation escalates when the entire gang turns against him and attempts to kill him. After surviving, he sets out to take revenge on those who betrayed him.

Apart from KH and STR, the film also features Trisha Krishnan, Nassar, Joju George, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Haasan will next appear in the tentatively titled KH237, directed by the Anbarivu duo and written by Syam Pushkaran. He is also set to collaborate with Rajinikanth on a project tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion .

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