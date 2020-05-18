Moondram Pirai, Thalapathy to 96, Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya: Top 10 heart breaking love stories of Kollywood

From the heartbreaking story of Moondram Pirai's Cheenu to feel good breakup story 96's Ram, here are the ten love breakup stories of Tamil cinema.

Happy endings when it comes to love stories in movies always make us feel good and almost all romantic films in Tamil have happy fairy tale endings. However, almost all of us know that not all love stories end up in marriage or togetherness. While some breakups movies are heard to watch, others also show us how beautiful moving on, and finding love yet again is. We have seen many breakup films starting from K Balachander’s Avargal to Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s 96 in Tamil films.

While it’s not possible to all such movies in one go even during quarantine, there are few best ones that should not be missed. As we know sometimes we need to weep our hearts out to get over something, here we bring to you the ten most heartbreaking love stories of Kollywood. Watch these in a breakup movie marathon and these will help you in the process of moving on.

Moondram Pirai

Directed by Balu Mahendra, the cult classic film had Kamal Haasan and as the lead actors, while Silk Smitha was seen in a supporting role. The film revolved around a woman, who loses her memories after an accident. When she regains all her memories, she forgets everything after the accident, including Kamal Haasan, who helped her survive the accident and to regain memories. The film ends with a really hard climax, where Kamal Haasan chasing after Sridevi to make her remember him.

Thalapathy

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thalapathy had Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Shobana, Aravind Swami, Bhanupriya as the lead actors. The film was about two think friends and how they help people by taking law in their own hands. Rajinikanth, who played a ruthless thug, falls for an innocent woman from a humble family. After coming to know that the feeling is mutual, he decides to take the relationship to the next level. However, the woman’s father disapproves of the love due to which they breakup. Whoever watches the film will have a breakdown when they decide to part their ways. Ilayaraja’s iconic music will make anyone shed a tear or two.

Mouna Raagam

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Mouna Raagam has Karthik, Mohan and Revathi as the lead actors. The film shows how a woman, who was forced to marry a gentleman by her parents, tries to forget her past and her ex lover in order to start her life with her husband.

7/G Rainbow Colony

Directed by Selvaraghavan, 7/G Rainbow Colony is one of the most heartbreaking films of Tamil cinema. The film has Sonia Agarwal and Ravi Krishna as the lead actors. The film is about how a aimless youth finds hope in his life after finding the love of his life. However, he breaks down completely and starts hallucinating after the death of his girlfriend.

Sillunu Oru Kaadhal

Directed by Krishna, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal has Suriya, Jyothika and Bhumika as the lead actors. The feel good romantic drama narrates how beautiful moving on can be even after a devastating breakup.

Madrasapattinam

Directed by AL Vijay, Madrasapattinam has Arya and Amy Jackson as the lead actor. The film, which is from pre independent era, shows how a beautiful love story ends up tragic after India gets independence from the British.

Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film is the most famous one. It narrates the story of Karthik and Jessy (played by STR and Trisha Krishnan), who breakup after going through a rough patch in their relationship.

3 Directed by Aishwarya Dhanush, the film has Dhanush and Shruti Haasan as the lead actors. The film shows a man with bipolar disorder committing suicide and how his new wife is left alone with only memories of her husband. Raja Rani Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film has Arya, Nayanthara, Nazriya Nazim and Jai as lead actors. This is yet another film that narrates how beautiful moving on from the past could be. 96 Directed by C Prem Kumar, 96 is the most recent film, which narrated a heartbreaking love story. The film has Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan as the lead actors. The film is about high school sweethearts, whose love breaks apart following a series of unfortunate incidents. The film also points out the importance of having a closure to effectively move on.

