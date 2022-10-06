More PICS of Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, R Madhavan and celebs from Navratri celebration in Kerala
Actor Jayasurya Jayan and Kalyani Priyadarshan shared more pics from the star-studded Navratri celebration in Kerala.
Recently, the who's who from the film fraternity including Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nagarjuna, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ritabhari Chakraborty, R Madhavan, Jayasurya, Kalyani Priyadarshan and others added to the charm of the Kalayanaraman Family Navratri celebration in Kerala. Jayasurya, who was also present at the event, took to his Instagram and posted a few glimpses of the celebration. He can be seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor, and R Madhavan in the stills.
His post was accompanied by the note, "Thank you Kalyan family for the invitation. It was a truly memorable day for us. I have always been in awe of your love, care, and hospitality. You made each and every guest of yours feel special and welcome and that can come only from a place of kindness and humility. Ramesh, you are a gem. This is a moment I will treasure forever."
Check out the post below:
Additionally, Kalyani Priyadarshan also shared some sneak peeks from the celebration on the photo-sharing app, along with the caption, "Thank you for such a blessed Navratri pooja and for being such gracious hosts. Forever honored to be a part of your family." She looked beautiful in a purple angrakha suit with mang tikka and jhumkas.In addition to this, Katrina Kaif was a sight for the sore eyes in her desi avatar and Ranbir Kapoor was his charming self in a black kurta pajama.
Check out the post below:
While Nagarjuna looked handsome in white ethnic wear, Prithviraj Sukumaran rocked a green kurta with style. The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor looked dapper in a black kurta.
Also Read: jayam Ravi INTERVIEW: If you don't do your job being a producer’s son, it will only destroy you