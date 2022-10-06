More PICS of Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, R Madhavan and celebs from Navratri celebration in Kerala

Recently, the who's who from the film fraternity including Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nagarjuna, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ritabhari Chakraborty, R Madhavan, Jayasurya, Kalyani Priyadarshan and others added to the charm of the Kalayanaraman Family Navratri celebration in Kerala. Jayasurya, who was also present at the event, took to his Instagram and posted a few glimpses of the celebration. He can be seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor, and R Madhavan in the stills.

His post was accompanied by the note, "Thank you Kalyan family for the invitation. It was a truly memorable day for us. I have always been in awe of your love, care, and hospitality. You made each and every guest of yours feel special and welcome and that can come only from a place of kindness and humility. Ramesh, you are a gem. This is a moment I will treasure forever."