More PICS of Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, R Madhavan and celebs from Navratri celebration in Kerala

Actor Jayasurya Jayan and Kalyani Priyadarshan shared more pics from the star-studded Navratri celebration in Kerala.

by Prachi Malhotra   |  Updated on Oct 06, 2022 07:32 PM IST  |  12.8K
Photo Courtesy: (Jayasurya Instagram)
Navratri celebration in Kerala

Recently, the who's who from the film fraternity including Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nagarjuna, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ritabhari Chakraborty, R Madhavan, Jayasurya, Kalyani Priyadarshan and others added to the charm of the Kalayanaraman Family Navratri celebration in Kerala. Jayasurya, who was also present at the event, took to his Instagram and posted a few glimpses of the celebration. He can be seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor, and R Madhavan in the stills.

His post was accompanied by the note, "Thank you Kalyan family for the invitation. It was a truly memorable day for us. I have always been in awe of your love, care, and hospitality. You made each and every guest of yours feel special and welcome and that can come only from a place of kindness and humility. Ramesh, you are a gem. This is a moment I will treasure forever."

Check out the post below:

Additionally, Kalyani Priyadarshan also shared some sneak peeks from the celebration on the photo-sharing app, along with the caption, "Thank you for such a blessed Navratri pooja and for being such gracious hosts. Forever honored to be a part of your family." She looked beautiful in a purple angrakha suit with mang tikka and jhumkas.In addition to this, Katrina Kaif was a sight for the sore eyes in her desi avatar and Ranbir Kapoor was his charming self in a black kurta pajama. 

Check out the post below:

While Nagarjuna looked handsome in white ethnic wear, Prithviraj Sukumaran rocked a green kurta with style. The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor looked dapper in a black kurta.

Also Read: jayam Ravi INTERVIEW: If you don't do your job being a producer’s son, it will only destroy you

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!