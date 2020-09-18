Mosagallu Title Motion Poster: Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal starrer is based on world’s biggest IT scam

Mosagallu is said to be one of the most-awaited upcoming Indian-Hollywood projects that the audience is looking forward to. Check out title motion poster below.

The makers of Mosagallu starring Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal have finally released the first title motion poster of the film and it is quite catchy. The BGM sets the perfect base to the promo as it reveals about the film based on the world’s biggest IT scam. The motion poster was released by Venkatesh Daggubati on Twitter. Thanking him for doing this, Vishnu Vishal replied, "Here is the Rise Of ‘Mosagallu’, title motion poster. Thank you Sri. @venkymama for launching it. #Mosagallu." The film also stars Suniel Shetty in an important role. He will be seen playing ACP Kumar in the film.

Mosagallu is said to be one of the most-awaited upcoming Indian-Hollywood projects that the audience is looking forward to. Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau is on-board for Mosagallu and is produced by Vishnu Manchu under 24 Frames Factor in association with AVA Entertainment. The film was launched during Rakshabandhan 2020 and finally, the first motion poster has been released to add more excitement among the moviegoers. The film is currently under-post production stage.

Reportedly, Kajal and Vishnu will be seen playing siblings for the first time on the big screen. To prep up for her role, Kajal went through a special workshop for the film. Mosagallu is a new age-crime thriller that is the talk of the town since its inception. The upcoming film also stars Navdeep, Naveen Chandra and Ruhani Sharma in key roles. Mosagallu is simultaneously shot in English and Telugu.

Meanwhile, check out the motion poster below:

Here is the Rise Of ‘Mosagallu’, title motion poster. Thank you Sri. @venkymama for launching it. #Mosagallu https://t.co/lgTRr7tQuA — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) September 18, 2020

Credits :Twitter

