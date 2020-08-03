Mosagallu: Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal to play siblings in director Jeffrey Gee Chin's film

In the forthcoming Hollywood-Indian project Mosagallu, Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen sharing the screen space as siblings.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020, the makers of Mosagallu made a new announcement about the upcoming Indian-Hollywood project. In the forthcoming Hollywood-Indian project Mosagallu, Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen sharing the screen space as siblings. Kajal Aggarwal, the actress known for her commitment to her roles in movies she works, went through a special workshop for the film. The upcoming movie is based on one of the biggest I.T scams in history. The film is currently under-post production stage.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep will be seen in important roles. Director Jeffrey Gee Chin from Los Angeles is helming the project. Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau is on-board for Mosagallu and is produced by Vishnu Manchu under 24 Frames Factor in association with AVA Entertainment. Mosagallu was originally scheduled for worldwide release this summer but has been postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni take B&W challenge to celebrate women empowerment

On the other hand, Vishnu Manchu took to Twitter as he shared a picture with Kajal Aggarwal to announce their upcoming film.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×