Most Eligible Bachelor actor Akhil Akkineni thanks his fans for birthday wishes; urges everyone to stay safe

The Mr Majnu actor Akhil Akkineni celebrated his birthday on April 8. Many south celebrities took to social media to wish the actor on his birthday. Now, the actor who will next feature in the upcoming film, Most Eligible Bachelor took to his Twitter account to thank his fans for wishing him on his birthday. On the work front, the Hello actor will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in Bhaskar directorial. The film's first look was released some time back. The fans and the film audience were very excited when the first look was released as it features Akhil Akkineni in an intriguing and stylish look.

The first look of the female lead was also released by the makers of Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja Hegde's look from the Akhil Akkineni starrer is all things cool and funky. The fans and audience members are very excited and curious about the film. Furthermore, the fans are looking forward to seeing the sizzling chemistry between Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde. The film is backed by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma.

Check out Akhil Akkineni's tweet:

Thank you one and all for the warm wishes..Hope we will come out of these difficult times pretty soon ! Stay Home, Stay Safe — Akhil Akkineni (AkhilAkkineni8) April 8, 2020

The lead actor of Most Eligible Bachelor urged everyone to stay indoors and to stay safe. The actor also mentions in his tweet, that he hopes everyone will come out of the current situation of Coronavirus pandemic. The actor had previously urged his fans to not celebrate his birthday by cutting cakes and requested them to stay indoors. The fans are eagerly waiting to hear an update about the Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde project.

