Most Eligible Bachelor: Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde look magnificent in the latest Diwali special poster

Akhil Akkineni has released Most Eligible Bachelor's new Diwali special poster that shows him holding Pooja Hegde's hand while she enjoys bursting crackers.
Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film, Most Eligible Bachelor is making the right noise since its inception as fans can't wait to witness this fresh pairing on the big screen. Akhil and Pooja's sizzling chemistry in the posters and teasers have already grabbed everyone's attention. Now, the Telugu star has released a new Diwali special poster that shows him holding Pooja Hegde's hand while she enjoys bursting crackers. The lead actors look stunning together and their chemistry will only leave you asking more about the film. 

Wishing everyone Happy Diwali, the handsome hunk wrote, "May your life be full of light and prosperity! Wishing you and your family lots of happiness and good health my dear friends. Happy Diwali." Meanwhile, the teaser of the film was released during Dussehra 2020. It showed Akhil's character meeting girls during an arranged marriage set up. The quirky and interesting teaser showed a glimpse of Akhil's character in the film. Pooja Hegde plays a savage character in Most Eligible Bachelor. 

Check out new Diwali poster of Most Eligible Bachelor here:

In September, the makers of the film resumed the shoot and have already completed one schedule. Directed by Bommarillu Baskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma on GA2 Pictures. Music by Gopi Sunder, the film is set to release during Makar Sankranti 2021. 

Credits :Instagram

