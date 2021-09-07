Most Eligible Bachelor: Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer to release on October 8 in theatres

Telugu romantic film Most Eligible Bachelor starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde is set to release on October 8, 2021. The film will hit big screens a few days before SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is releasing on October 13th. Sharing about his film's release date, Akhil wrote, "#MostEligibleBachelor is MarchingTowards Oct 8th."

The makers of the film had released the first teaser of the film last year and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting of the film got delayed and finally, Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni starrer are gearing up for the big screen release. Pooja will be seen as a standup comedian while Akkineni will be seen as an NRI in MEB.

Meanwhile, Akhil is shooting for another upcoming film, Agent. Directed by Surender Reddy and written by Vakkantham Vamsi. The actor is leaving no stone unturned has gone under massive body transformation for his role in the film.

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, has 7 big films in the kitty. She will also be seen playing a cameo in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya. Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead role. Besides, Pooja also has Beast, co-starring Thalapathy Vijay.