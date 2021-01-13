  1. Home
Most Eligible Bachelor: Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde wish Happy Sankranti to fans with an amazing new poster

The makers of MEB have released new Sankranti special poster of the film featuring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni.
13295 reads Mumbai
Most Eligible Bachelor featuring Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles is one of the much-awaited Telugu films. Produced under the banner of GA2 Pictures and directed by Bommarillu Baskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is set to release this Summer 2021. The makers had planned to release the film this Sankranti on an OTT platform. However, the release has been postponed now. The makers of MEB have released new Sankranti special poster of the film featuring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni. The tweet read, "Our #MostEligibleBachelor & Bachelorette wishes you all a very happy sankranthi." 

Most Eligible Bachelor also stars Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jaya Prakash. The quirky and interesting posters and teaser of the film have already shown a glimpse of Akhil's character. Pooja Hegde plays a savage character in Most Eligible Bachelor. The lead actors will be seen in stylish roles and their sizzling chemistry has already grabbed everyone's attention. Meanwhile, check out the Sankranthi special poster below. 

Take a look: 

Meanwhile, there are reports that Nagarjuna Akkineni wants Most Eligible Bachelor makers to re-shoot a few scenes in the second half. The actor wants his son Akhil's MEB to become a huge hit since his last films failed to create any magic at the box office. 

How excited are you for Most Eligible Bachelor? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Twitter

