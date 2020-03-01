Most Eligible Bachelor: Akhil Akkineni starrer to hit the big screen on THIS date? Find Out

Now, the latest update on the Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer is that the film will release on May 22.

The south actor Akhil Akkineni will be playing the lead in the upcoming flick titled Most Eligible Bachelor. The film also features south siren, Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Akhil Akkineni. The makers of the film, Most Eligible Bachelor have already unveiled the first look poster of the southern beauty Pooja Hegde. The first look poster of the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress features her in a funky look. The fans and film audience are very impressed with the diva's look in the Akhil Akkineni starrer.

The makers had also released the first look poster of the lead actor. The poster of Most Eligible Bachelor, featured Akhil Akkineni crossing the street bare foot in New York. The south actor looks very dapper and is clearly winning hearts of the fans. Now, the latest update on the Akhil and Pooja starrer is that the film will release on May 22. The southern film, Most Eligible Bachelor is backed by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banner called G2A. The music direction for the film titled Most Eligible Bachelor is done by Gopi Sundar. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to witness some sizzling chemistry between the lead pair of the film. The south flick is helmed by by Bommarilu Bhaskar.

On the work front the south actress Pooja Hegde is currently riding high on the success of the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. This film was helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde played the female lead opposite megastar Allu Arjun.

