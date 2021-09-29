Most Eligible Bachelor to Bhramam: South Indian movies that are set to entertain in October

The South film industry is back in form. Although the theatres are running with 50% occupancy in many states, many movies are touching the blockbuster margin with good numbers. Especially in Telugu states, post the release of films like Seetimaar and Love Story, which woke audiences to reach theatres in crowds and became the biggest openings post coronavirus pandemic. However, some Malayalam and Tamil movies are opting for OTT release as theatres are still due to COVID-19. Nevertheless, the month of October is going to be a movie marathon as many anticipated movies of popular stars are releasing. We have listed down the South movies, which will be releasing in October. Take a look:

Republic

Directed by Dev Katta, Republic stars Sai Dharam Tej in the lead role and revolves around the democracy of India. The film is quite a buzz after his uncle and actor Pawan Kalyan's fiery speech at the launch ceremony. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 1.

Rudra Thandavam

Tamil movie Rudra Thandavam will be releasing in theatres on October 1. Directed by Mohan G of Draupathi and Pazhaya Vannarapettai-fame, the film stars Richard Rishi, Gautham Menon, and Darsha Gupta in prominent roles.

Bhramam

The Malayalam remake of Andhadhun stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Raashii Khanna and Mamta Mohandas in the lead roles. The film is slated to release directly on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos on October 7.

Doctor

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor is one of the most-awaited Tamil films, which also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan. The film revolves around Kidnapping, organ mafia and is a perfect crime thriller. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 9.

Maha Samudram

Maha Samudram is an intense love and action film starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film will hit the theatres on October 14.

Varudu Kaavalenu

The Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma starrer is a Telugu film, which has odes of romance, comedy and family emotions. The film is slated for theatrical release on October 15.

Most Eligible Bachelor

This is the much-awaited Telugu film starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde. Touted to be a new-age love story, the lead actors' chemistry is mesmerising. After a long postponement, the film will release directly in theatres on October 15.

Kotigobba 3

Kotigobba 3 is a franchise of a popular Kannada film, which stars Kiccha Sudeep in the lead role. Madonna Sebastian is the female lead and the film will release in theatres on October 14.

Salaga

Duniya Vijay's directorial debut Kannada film, Salaga, will finally hit the theatres on October 14. The film also features Dhananjay, Nagabhushana, BV Bhaskar, Achyuth Kumar, and Rangayana Raghu in prominent roles.

October is surely going to be a month of entertainment. Comment and let us know which film are you excited about?