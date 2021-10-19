Most Eligible Bachelor Box Office Collection: Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde's film continues a successful run

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's film Most Eligible Bachelor released on the occasion of Dussehra 2021. The film which is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar received a positive response from the audience and critics alike. The positive word of mouth has only helped the makers of the film to earn pretty well at the ticket windows. MEB has managed to earn well at the box office even after the first weekend.

Akhil Akkineni starrer has collected a total of Rs 24 crore approx at the box office within 4 days of its release. The film is witnessing a good run and has managed to register a decent number of Rs 17 crore approx worldwide on Monday. There is no stopping and it remains to see how MEB performs in the coming days at the box office. This is the second Tollywood film after Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story that has hit the right chord with the audience amidst the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the makers of Most Eligible Bachelor have hosted a grand success meet today and none other than Allu Arjun will be seen as the chief guest.

Ram Charan recently took to Twitter and was all praise for the lead pair in the film. The RRR actor tweeted, "So happy for my brother @AkhilAkkineni8 on the success of #MostEligibleBachelor. Loved your performance in this film. @hegdepooja you nailed it again. Many congratulations to @GA2Official & Bhaskar. We thoroughly enjoyed it."

Replying to RC, Akhil wrote, "Thanks Rc means a lot! Love you brother. Waiting eagerly for your big guns to fire."

