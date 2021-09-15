Most Eligible Bachelor Leharaayi Song: Akhil Akkineni & Pooja Hegde set to paint the world with love

Most Eligible Bachelor's first song Leharaayi featuring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde is out. Akhil and Pooja's infectious chemistry in the song is unmissable. They make for a perfect sizzling pair on-screen and this song is proof. Leharaayi is a romantic and soothing song that is perfect to celebrate love.

The song catches your attention right from the start. The song is sung by Sid Sriram and the lyrics are penned by Sreemani. Directed by Bommarillu Baskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is all set for release in theatres on October 8.

Check out the song below:

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has a never-ending list of films in the kitty. She has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite , Bhaijaan with and a Pan-India romantic drama, Radhe Shyam with superstar Prabhas.

Pooja will also be seen playing a cameo in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya. Besides, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress has kickstarted shoot for Beast, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

Akhil, on the other hand, is shooting for Agent directed by Surender Reddy and written by Vakkantham Vamsi. The film will see Akhil in never before avatar.

Also Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda is back to the ring; Blood and sweat, he's all in