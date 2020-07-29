  1. Home
Most Eligible Bachelor New Poster: Pooja Hegde tries to woo Akhil Akkineni; Film to release on Pongal 2021

The makers have released a new poster of Most Eligible Bachelor featuring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni in their best stylish and romantic avatar.
Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde will be sharing the screenspace in their upcoming film titled, Most Eligible Bachelor. The film has been the talk of the town since it's inception and fans are eagerly looking forward to knowing what's more in stores for them. Meanwhile, the makers have released a new poster of the film featuring Pooja and Akhil in their best stylish and romantic avatar. One can see in the poster, Akhil is busy working on his laptop while Pooja tries to woo him. Sharing it on Twitter, the actor wrote, "Here’s a glimpse of our quarantine life." 

Before sharing the poster, Pooja Hegde had tweeted, "A Romantic escapade... Unveiling the Quarantine Life of our Bachelor & Bachelorette." Pooja and Akhil surely make for a sizzling onscreen pair and the poster has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is being produced under GA 2 Pictures banner. The film will have music by Gopi Sunder while Pradeep M Sharma is handling the cinematography.

Check out the new poster below:  

This is Akhil's 4th film and all the eyes are on the actor as his last movies performed average at the box office. 

He made his acting debut in 2014 with a cameo in Manam. His first film as a lead actor was titled 'Akhil' and it released in 2015. His second film was 'Hello', directed by Manam's Vikram Kumar, followed by Mr. Majnu opposite Nidhhi Agerwal.  

Credits :Twitter

