Most Eligible Bachelor: Pooja Hegde reveals her funky look from the Akhil Akkineni starrer; Check it out

The upcoming south drama titled Most Eligible Bachelor, starring south star Akhil Akkineni will see south siren Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The stunning actress Pooja Hegde shared her look from the film on her official Instagram account. The gorgeous picture sees Pooja Hegde in a funky look. The Duvvada Jagannadham actress is wearing a grey coloured top and a green skirt. The lead actress of the south drama helmed by director Bommarillu Bhaskar. The south flick will see Akhil Akkineni as the most eligible bachelor and Pooja Hegde is essaying a part of the most eligible bachelorette.

The fans and film audience just cannot stop gushing about the first look of the Maharshi actress. Pooja Hegde is seen holding her sneakers in her hands, in the first look poster of the much-awaited film, called Most Eligible Bachelor. The southern diva, Pooja Hegde recently featured in the Allu Arjun starrer. The fans and audience members loved the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair. The songs of the south film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo turned out to be chartbusters, and became instant hits among the music lovers.

The film with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas. The fans are now looking forward to see Pooja Hegde in the highly anticipated film called Most Eligible Bachelor. The southern film is backed by GA2 Pictures. As per news reports the film will hit the big screen in the summer of 2020. Composer Gopi Sundar is doing the music direction.

