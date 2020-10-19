Most Eligible Bachelor Pre Teaser: Akhil Akkineni as Harsha worries of his marriage and it is every man ever

Ahead of Most Eligible Bachelor teaser, which will be released on October 25th, the makers have shared a glimpse and it will leave you excited.

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's upcoming Telugu movie, Most Eligible Bachelor is one of the much-anticipated films. The film has been grabbing a lot of attention over its interesting posters and now, the makers have released pre-teaser featuring Akhil Akkineni. Ahead of the teaser, which will be released on October 25th, the makers have shared a glimpse and it will leave you excited. In the 15 seconds click, Akhil as Harsha is seen talking about his career and personal life. He says, "I have settled my career superbly but married life is something I’m yet to settle." In the video, Akhil looks super professional techie and dapper in formal attire.

Most Eligible Bachelor, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma on GA2 Pictures. The film features Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The music is composed by Gopi Sundar. The makers resumed the shooting of the film earlier this month and have already wrapped up one schedule. Sharing the photo with her co-star Akhil, Pooja wrote, "The only two people on set not social distancing in an attempt to shoot a romantic-comedy in corona times (sic)."

On the other hand, Akhil captioned their picture as, "What a feeling to get back to work finally! Life moves on and it feels great (sic)."

Meanwhile, check out the MEB teaser below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Pooja is in Italy for the shooting of Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film will release in different languages next year.

