Most Eligible Bachelor Success Bash: Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde celebrate in style; PICS

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde led ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ has met with immense success and praise from the audiences. The makers along with the star cast recently celebrated the success of the film by having a gala time in Hyderabad. Akhil and Pooja dressed up in style for the event. Allu Arjun praised Akhil and Pooja as he garnered praise at the film for achieving success. Addressing the event, Allu Arjun congratulated the film’s team for their success at the box office. He said, “Akhil, congratulations. I am personally very happy about your success. I feel him like a younger brother.”

Allu further said, “He dances well and performs action stunts well. But, he wanted to do a story and a character by leaving all his strengths behind. He made a choice, and I respect that. And, I believe that your respect for the character (in the film) has brought success to you. An actor’s choice is everything.” Praising Pooja Hegde, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star said, “With each film, Pooja is increasing her career graph. As an actor, I think I am qualified to say that you have gone two steps above as an actor with this film. This is your best performance by far. Congratulations, and I am personally very happy for you that you are going up and up.”

Take a look:

Akhil took to the occasion and thanked Allu Arjun for the praise. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the musical compositions in Most Eligible Bachelor have been handled by Gopi Sundar. Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma produced the movie under Geetha Arts 2 banner.

