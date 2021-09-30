Most Eligible Bachelor Trailer: Pooja Hegde & Akhil Akkineni on a quest to find a right partner for marriage

One of the most awaited films of Tollywood is, the Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. The film is touted to be a young age love story and fans have huge expectations of this movie. Today the makers released the trailer of the film and it promises to make you hooked with their mesmerising chemistry and unique story.

The trailer shows Akhil and Pooja as two contrasting personalities, who have different opinions about marriage and relationships. However, they cross paths and fall in love, which will eventually lead to heartbreak and court as the 2-minute video shows. The background score for the trailer is riveting. Eesha Rebba and Faria Abdullah are also seen in the trailer as they played a small role in the film.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Akhil wrote, "A glimpse of our journey. Love and laughter all the way. See you in theatres on October 15th." The trailer launch event is currently taking place in Hyderabad in the presence of the cast and crew.

Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, who is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after seven long years. The film is bankrolled jointly by GA2 Pictures and Vasu Varma and Gopi Sundar is scoring the tunes.

Most Eligible Bachelor has been postponed quite many times due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Since Summer 2020, the makers are trying to release and now after a long delay, the film is getting a theatrical release on October 15.