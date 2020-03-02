Most Eligible Bachelor's Manasa Manasa: Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer romantic track is magical

Sung by Sid Sriram and composed by Gopi Sunder, the romantic track Manasa Manasa from Most Eligible Bachelor will surely tug at your heartstrings.

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film, Most Eligible Bachelor is currently the talk of the town. Most Eligible Bachelor has been grabbing attention since its inception and Akhil's stylish first look from the film has only set high curiosity among the moviegoers. Meanwhile, the makers have released the first lyrical track from the film titled, Manasa Manasa. Sung by Sid Sriram and music by Gopi Sunder, the romantic track will surely tug at your heartstrings. Sid Sriram has once again managed to create the same magic with his voice. The song is already receiving a good response on social media and fans can't wait to catch sizzling chemistry between lead actors.

Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is jointly bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under G2A banner. Bommarillu Bhaskar is making his comeback to Telugu cinema after seven years and there is too much excitement to know what's next in stores. Post debacles of his films Akhil and Hello, Akhil Akkineni is expected to bounce back with Most Eligible Bachelor. His last film ‘Mr. Majnu’ opposite Nidhhi Agerwal performed average at the box office. Check out the song below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, check out the first lyrical song Manasa Manasa here:

Akhil and Pooja starrer will reportedly hit the screens on May 22. Pooja Hegde was last seen in Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. This film was helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and it crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide at the box office.

