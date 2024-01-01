Most exciting release on Sankranti 2024 RESULTS: Dhanush’s Captain Miller is the most awaited film according to fans

2023 was unarguably one of the best years for cinema, with industries across the country coming up with exciting and experimental movies. By the looks of it, 2024 seems to be no different, with films like Pushpa 2, Indian 2 and Devara set to release this year.

Makers of several films have already announced that their film would be released during the festive season of Sankranti/Pongal, which falls in the second week of January. Keeping this in mind, Pinkvilla had asked fans to vote for the film they were most excited for from a list of seven films.

The Nominees

The nominees for the best release during Sankranti 2024 included Mahesh Babu’s upcoming action drama film with Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram. The film also features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and many more in prominent roles, and is set to hit the theaters on January 12th.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s 75th film, titled Saindhav was the second name in the nominees list. The film, helmed by Sailesh Kolani, features a star-studded cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Andrea Jeremiah, Arya, Jisshu Sengupta, Jayaprakash and many more in prominent roles. It is understood that the film will hit the theaters on January 13th.

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming science-fiction film, Ayalaan, which is helmed by R. Ravikumar was also nominated. The film, which features Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Bhanupriya and more in crucial roles, is set to release on 12th January. The film follows the tale of an alien, voiced by Siddharth, who stumbles onto Earth.

Director-cinematographer Karthik Gattamneni’s upcoming film, Eagle, features Ravi Teja in the lead role and is touted to be an action thriller film. The film also has Anupama Parameswaran, Kavya Thapar, Vinay Rai, Ajay Ghosh and more in prominent roles, and is set to release on January 13th.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s sports drama film, with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead role, is also set to release during Pongal this year. However, the makers haven’t specified the date so far. Additionally, the film features an ensemble cast including KS Ravikumar, Livingston, Senthil, and more in prominent roles, and has Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev appearing in cameo roles, as well.

Teja Sajja’s superhero film, helmed by Prashanth Varma is all set to hit the silver screens on January 12th. The film is said to take place in the fictional village of Anjanadri, and features Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Samuthirakani and more in crucial roles. It is also understood that HanuMan will be the first film in the Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Dhanush’s upcoming film helmed by Arun Matheswaran was the final name in the nominations list. The film features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, and more in crucial roles, and is set to hit the theaters on January 12th.

Fans name Dhanush’s Captain Miller as the Most Awaited Film

At the end of an intense voting, Dhanush’s Captain Miller emerged victorious, garnering 50 percent of the votes.

Check out the results below:

Captain Miller is said to be a period action thriller film, which tells the story of the eponymous renegade, played by Dhanush, and what he does when a moral dilemma comes his way. Additionally, the helmer Arun Matheswaran has mentioned on several occasions that Captain Miller is set to be a three-part franchise.

The film has been bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, while GV Prakash Kumar composes the music for the film. Siddhartha Nuni has cranked the camera for the film, and Nagooran Ramachandran has been roped in to take care of the film’s editing.

