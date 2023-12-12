Most Googled Kollywood Actor of 2023: Not Rajinikanth, Suriya, or Dhanush but THIS actor tops the list
The recent release of the Google trend list reveals the most searched actors in Tamil film industry, and an eminent star has claimed the top position on the charts. Take a look!
In the year 2023, the Tamil film industry witnessed a remarkable surge in successful movies and box office hits. The latest rankings of the most searched Tamil actors on Google revealed that Thalapathy Vijay claimed the top spot, surpassing other renowned celebrities.
Securing the first position on the list, Thalapathy Vijay emerged as the most sought-after actor. Superstar Rajinikanth secured the second position, while Dhanush, Suriya, and Ajith Kumar followed closely behind.
Thalapathy Vijay becomes the most Googled person
In the year 2023, Thalapathy Vijay graced the silver screen with his presence in not one, but two distinct movies.
The first of these cinematic ventures was the film Varisu, helmed by the talented director Vamshi Paidipally. Despite facing criticism for its conventional storyline, Varisu managed to make a significant impact at the box office, raking in substantial revenue.
However, it was Thalapathy Vijay's second film that truly stole the spotlight and garnered immense anticipation among fans. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, this collaboration marked their second project together.
Leo also saw the official entry of Thalapathy Vijay into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which has really hyped up the possibility of Kollywood stars coming together. The film which was adapted from David Cronenberg’s American film A History of Violence received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for Vijay's performance, technical aspects, and action sequences while the story and screenwriting suffered criticism. The film became the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu.
Along with Leo, Rajinikanth’s Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar also became a blockbuster in Tamil cinema this year. Amassing almost similar numbers at the box office, Jailer stood out as a golden feather in the Superstar’s filmography.
Even though Dhanush and Ajith Kumar only acted in films like Vaathi and Thunivu this year, the fans googling them lent them a spot in the top 5 while Suriya kept a buzz with his next release Kanguva, without a single release this year.
Thalapathy Vijay’s Workfront
Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for his next film, tentatively called Thalapathy 68 with Maanadu director Venkat Prabhu helming the project. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Mic Mohan, Sneha, Laila, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, and many more is expected to be released in 2024.
Adding to the excitement, the musical score for Thalapathy 68 is being composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, marking his collaboration with Vijay after a considerable gap. In a recent interview with actor Vaibhav, a frequent collaborator of Venkat Prabhu, it was revealed that Thalapathy 68 is a quintessential Vijay film infused with Venkat Prabhu's signature style. This revelation sparked a lively discussion on social media, leaving some fans feeling disappointed.
