Like mother, like daughter: Little Radha copying Shriya Saran's yoga steps is too cute to miss; WATCH

Who says workouts cannot be fun, Shriya Saran's latest Instagram post proves this to the contrary. The Drishyam star has posted an adorable video with her little bundle of joy Radha, where the star can be seen underway an intense yoga session as the little one tries to copy her mommy-dear. Netizens are in awe of this clip and left fun comments on this social media post.

Well, this is not the first time, Shriya Saran has given us a glimpse of her lovely mother-daughter time with Radha. The yummy mommy keeps on brightening out screens with such cute updates.

For those who do not know, the actress tied the knot with beau Andrei Koscheev in 2018 and the couple welcomed their first child in 2020. As a matter of fact, she managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps for quite some time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shriya Saran has been roped in as the leading lady in director Chandru's next titled Kabzaa. The actress will portray the role of Madhumathi in this upcoming action entertainer. She will be accompanied by Kichcha Sudeep as the protagonist. The Kannada stalwart will play the interesting character of Bharagava Bakshi in the film. This ambitious venture will reach the audience in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, along with the old versions of Odiya and Bengali.

Furthermore, Shriya Saran also recently wrapped up the shoot for Ajay Devgn-fronted Drishyam 2. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie is the sequel to the 2015 drama, Drishyam. The original flick was loved by the movie buffs.

