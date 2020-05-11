Mother's Day 2020: Pooja Hegde shares a sweet PHOTO with mum & grandma; Says can't take my eyes off her

The monochrome picture looks surreal, as the three stunning women pose together. The fans of the sultry diva, Pooja Hegde were delighted to see the picture which features Pooja along with her mother and grandma.

All three ladies are all smiles as they pose for a happy picture. On the work front, the beautiful Pooja Hegde featured in the blockbuster film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The south film had Allu Arjun playing the lead. The super hit film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was helmed by ace south director Trivikram Srinivas. The southern beauty Pooja Hegde will be seen next opposite the Baahubali star Prabhas. The film which is tentatively called Prabhas 20 will, will feature Pooja Hegde in a never seen before avatar. The Prabhas starrer is helmed by director Radha Krishna Kumar.

Check out Pooja Hegde's post:

Previously, Pooja had also shared pictures of herself from Georgia where she was filming for Prabhas 20. The makers of this film have currently stopped all the shooting work owing to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. Apart from Prabhas 20, the stunning diva, Pooja Hegde will also star as the female lead in Akhil Akkineni's film, Most Eligible Bachelor.

