Mother's Day 2020: Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a game night with his mom on the special occasion; See PHOTO

The Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture of him enjoying a fun game night with his mother on the special occasion of Mother's Day. The picture features the Dear Comrade actor enjoying an indoor game with his mother amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The south actor Vijay Deverakonda who shot to fame with the mega-blockbuster Arjun Reddy last featured in World Famous Lover. The film did not perform as per expectations, and the fans are eagerly waiting for Vijay Deverakonda to deliver a super hit film.

The south star featured opposite four stunning divas in the southern drama World Fanous Lover, including sultry siren, Raashi Khanna. The film was helmed by Kranthi Madhav. The fans and film audiences had tremendous expectations from the Kranthi Madhav directorial as it featured Vijay Deverakonda in a lover boy role. But, the film failed to create any magic on the big screen unlike the film Arjun Reddy which got a thunderous response from the film audiences. The fans of the Geetha Govindam actor are now waiting for the actor's next film Fighter to hit the big screen.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's post:

The film is helmed by iSmart Shankar director Puri Jagannadh. This film will have Vijay Deverakonda opposite the Bollywood diva Ananya Panday. The shooting of the film is halted owing to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. Previously, pictures from the sets of Fighter went viral on social media, which featured the lead actors of the film. Now, the fans were delighted to see the latest picture shared by the Dear Comrade actor with his mother.

