Mother's Day 2021: Kamal Haasan says 'every day of mine is hers too' as he shares a precious pic with his mom

Mother's Day 2021: Superstar Mohanlal also shared a major throwback childhood photo of him with his mom on this special day.

On the occasion of Mother's Day 2021, Kamal Haasan has shared one of his fondest and treasured memories with mom Rajalakshmi on Twitter. The actor-politician also penned a heartfelt note alongside a beautiful black and white picture that read, "Mother is not just a person anymore. In my mind, she is an emotion that moves me in the right direction every time. Every day of mine is hers too. So yet another happy mother's day."

Kamal Haasan was born in a Tamil Iyengar family, to D. Srinivasan. His father was a lawyer and freedom fighter and his mom Rajalakshmi was a housewife. Haasan was initially named Parthasarthy. His father later changed his name to Kamal Haasan. Haasan never expresses his emotional side out on social media and this Mother's Day, he made sure to let it out and it is the most beautiful things.

Superstar Mohanlal also shared a major throwback childhood photo of him with his mom on this special day.

Also Read: Happy Mother's Day: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu share precious moments of them with their mom

On the work front, Kamal Haasan has a few projects in the kitty. The actor will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film titled, Vikram. Fahadh Faasil recently confirmed that he is a part of the film.

Said to be an action thriller, the film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. Anirudh will be composing the soundtrack and the background score.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×