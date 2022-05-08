Mother's Day 2022: Mohanlal shares a beautiful pic with mom, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Babu send special wishes

Mothers play an important part in raising their children, and for all these reasons they should be celebrated every day. On the occasion of Mother's Day, social media is filled with heartfelt messages, beautiful photos, and letters about how mothers have been the biggest cheerleaders throughout our life.

Our actors didn't shy too from expressing their love for their moms. Mohanlal shared a super cute photo of him leaning on his mom's shoulder.

Mahesh Babu also shared a couple of photos of his 'lifelines' along with a message that read, "To my Amma To the mother of my lifelines And to all the mothers in the world...A very happy Mother's Day! Your love is irreplaceable.. Respect always!."

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Happy Mother’s Day Mom, I am not as good as a son but u are more than good as a mother."

KGF director Prashanth Neel also sent out wishes 'to all the true warriors in the world!'

Former actress turned producer Charmme Kaur shared some memorable throwback photos with her mom along with a note that read, "Mom mom n mom .. most precious.,Best mother and bestest grand mother to aaric. We are all super lucky to have u mom."

Sudheer Babu also took to Twitter 'Celebrating the epitome of selflessness.'



