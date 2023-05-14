Mother's Day 2023: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and other South celebs share heartwarming posts

Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and others took to social media and shared heartwarming posts for their moms on the special day.

Written by Priyanka Goud   |  Updated on May 14, 2023   |  01:17 PM IST  |  2.6K
Mother's Day 2023:South celebs share heartwarming posts
Mother's Day 2023: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and other South celebs share heartwarming posts

Key Highlight

  • South celebs celebrate Mother's Day and share pictures with their moms.
  • Mother’s Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May to honor mothers and motherhood.

Today, the world is celebrating Mother's Day. People are sharing pictures with their mothers on social media and gifting them also to make this day more special. Many South celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and others took to social media and shared heartwarming posts for their moms on the special day. 

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a few family pics with his mom and brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu to wish. He wrote,  "Anuragam, Mamkaram... these two have a meaning, mother... When we see mother's smile, we forget everything. Being humble is what we are all abouWe learned to see mother.To all moms #HappyMothersDay."

Mohanlal also shared a beautiful throwback pic with his mom and conveyed his wishes. He wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day #MothersDay."

Upasana, Ram Charan's wife, who is pregnant also celebrated her first Mother's Day. She flaunted her baby bump in a new pic and wrote, "I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday."
 

ALSO READ: Mother's Day 2023 Special: Baahubali’s Rajmatha Sivagami To KGF’s Shanthamma; South’s favorite onscreen moms

About The Author
Priyanka Goud
Priyanka Goud
Journalist

Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!