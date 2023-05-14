Mother's Day 2023: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and other South celebs share heartwarming posts

Today, the world is celebrating Mother's Day. People are sharing pictures with their mothers on social media and gifting them also to make this day more special. Many South celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and others took to social media and shared heartwarming posts for their moms on the special day.

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a few family pics with his mom and brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu to wish. He wrote, "Anuragam, Mamkaram... these two have a meaning, mother... When we see mother's smile, we forget everything. Being humble is what we are all abouWe learned to see mother.To all moms #HappyMothersDay."

Mohanlal also shared a beautiful throwback pic with his mom and conveyed his wishes. He wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day #MothersDay."

Upasana, Ram Charan's wife, who is pregnant also celebrated her first Mother's Day. She flaunted her baby bump in a new pic and wrote, "I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday."



