Mother's Day 2023 Special: Baahubali’s Rajmatha Sivagami To KGF’s Shanthamma; South’s favorite onscreen moms

From Revathi, Nirupa Roy to Sridevi, many South Indian actresses have portrayed their mother's role with sheer grace. And not only did they ace the role but also managed to steal the attention despite being surrounded by top leading actors like Rajinikanth and others. There are many actresses in the industry who have gone beyond playing clichéd kinds roles in the film. As we celebrate Mother's Day tomorrow, May 14, here's a look at a few favourite onscreen moms in South films.

Archana Jois played Yash's mother Shanthamma in KGF

Did you know 27-Year-Old Archana Jois was the one who played Yash’s mother in the KGF franchise? At a very young age, she played a non-glam look as the mother in a blockbuster film and won everyone's attention. She is real beauty in life and her work, social media is a testimony of it. She is also a trained Kathak dancer.

Ramya Krishnan as Baahubali’s Rajmatha Sivagami

Ramya Krishnan AKA Sivagami Devi's majestic presence in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali has left an ever-lasting impact on the audience. In her career spanning over 3 decades, Ramya Krishnan has played many different roles. Still, her performance as Rajmatha Shivgamani, a foster mother of Prabhas aka Amrendara Baahubali is the most loved character in the history of Indian cinema.

Urvashi in Achuvinte Amma and Veetla Vishesham

Veteran actress Urvashi (Vanaja) is a treat to watch in the Malayalam film, Achuvinte Amma. The story of the film revolves around a single mother and her daughter Achu, played by Meera Jasmine. The chemistry and relationship between the mother-daughter duo is hero of the film. Another role of hers as Krishnaveni in RJ Balaji's Veetla Vishesham is my personal favourite. Veetla Vishesham is truly Urvashi’s film as she is seen playing the role of a mother, wife who gets pregnant at an elderly age.

Jyothika as Vasanthi in 36 Vayadhinile



'36 Vayadhinile' revolves around Vasanthi (Jyothika) a devoted wife, mother and daughter in law and must say, Jyothika has played a role that will remain in the hearts of the audience forever. She works as a clerk in the film. The film marked her return to the silver screen after 8 years.

Nadhiya as Mahalakshmi in M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi



Nadiya Moidu's role in the super hit film M.Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi will always remain special as she returned to cinema after a break of 10 years. The story of the film revolves around an unconventional mother and son, played by Nadiya and Jayam Ravi. Directed by M. Raja, M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi can be one of the best films to watch on Mother's Day.

Happy Mother's Day to all the stunning moms!

