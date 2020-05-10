Mother's Day: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia share special moments with their moms

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, South Indian actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh among many others took to social media and shared beautiful memories with their moms.

As its Mother’s Day today, May 10, South Indian celebrities have been spending time and are sharing the cutest moments with their super moms on social media. Well, celebrities are often in the limelight over their personal life and films. However, today is the day when not celebs but their incredible moms who always stay out of the spotlight are the real heroes. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, South Indian actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh among many others took to social media and shared beautiful memories with their moms.

Chiranjeevi shared a picture-perfect moment with his brothers and sisters posing with their mom. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Behind all our stories, there is always our mother's story. Because that is where we all begin. Precious MOMents." He also shared a video on Twitter and it is winning our hearts.

Rashmika Mandanna also shared a cute picture with her mom and wrote, "Happiest Mother's Day to my beautiful BEEEEEAUTIFUL mommy and to all the beautiful BEEEEEAUTIFUL mommies out there!."

R Madhavan also shared a collage featuring his mother and mom alongside a note. He tweeted, "Happy Mother’s Day to the most dynamic women I have ever known.A Brave trendsetter who is responsible for the crazy respect and reverence I have for women. Love you Aamma."

Check out what celebs have to say on the occasion of Mother's Day 2020:

