Mother's Day: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia share special moments with their moms
As its Mother’s Day today, May 10, South Indian celebrities have been spending time and are sharing the cutest moments with their super moms on social media. Well, celebrities are often in the limelight over their personal life and films. However, today is the day when not celebs but their incredible moms who always stay out of the spotlight are the real heroes. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, South Indian actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh among many others took to social media and shared beautiful memories with their moms.
Chiranjeevi shared a picture-perfect moment with his brothers and sisters posing with their mom. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Behind all our stories, there is always our mother's story. Because that is where we all begin. Precious MOMents." He also shared a video on Twitter and it is winning our hearts.
Rashmika Mandanna also shared a cute picture with her mom and wrote, "Happiest Mother's Day to my beautiful BEEEEEAUTIFUL mommy and to all the beautiful BEEEEEAUTIFUL mommies out there!."
R Madhavan also shared a collage featuring his mother and mom alongside a note. He tweeted, "Happy Mother’s Day to the most dynamic women I have ever known.A Brave trendsetter who is responsible for the crazy respect and reverence I have for women. Love you Aamma."
Check out what celebs have to say on the occasion of Mother's Day 2020:
Happy Mother’s Day to the most dynamic women I have ever known.A Brave trendsetter who is responsible for the crazy respect and reverence I have for women. Love you Aamma... pic.twitter.com/W8N73zq8S5
— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 10, 2020
Behind all our stories, there is always our mother's story.
Because that is where we all begin. Precious MOMents. #HappyMothersDay @PawanKalyan @NagaBabuOffl #Vijaya #Madhavi pic.twitter.com/uIZ6QCm3Sg
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 10, 2020
Happiest Mother's Day to my beautiful BEEEEEAUTIFUL mommy and to all the beautiful BEEEEEAUTIFUL mommies out there! pic.twitter.com/ZTAxuVLQuB
— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 10, 2020
Mom, you are an epitome of love and seflessness.. All that I am today or ever hope to be, I owe it you.. I am so blessed to have a mother like you.. Words will never be enough.. I LOVE YOU #HappyMothersDay to all the wonderful mothers out there.. pic.twitter.com/YfqwNCAEHc
— Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) May 10, 2020
Mommmmmy it’s ur day and I can’t tell you how much I love you Behind all our stories is our mothers story because hers is where yours begins ! Thankyou mom for writing my story and being my strength throughout the journey. You have taught me how to be selfless , kind , to understand love , to be a fearless independent girl and most importantly to be balanced. I cannot ever thankyou enough but I can promise to be a best version of myself with each passing day. Love love love you
Love you Amma and Papaka(Pedhamma)... Happy Mothers Day... Remember watching my Mom (All India Radio) & Pedhamma (Doordarshan) leave for work everyday..As kids Mounica & I used to joke that we have AIR and Doordarshan at home .. Now we watch you go to work(Essential Services) during this Lockdown period... Feel so blessed to be brought up in a house with such Brave women Proud to see #Mounica take from you ladies... #happymotherday
Every single time that I come back home, my first question is - "Where's mom?". Mummy, that's a question I don't think I'll ever get tired of asking, because every time I see your face and hear your voice, I realize how lucky I am to be YOUR daughter. No language can express the power of your unconditional love which you have always bestowed upon me! Happy Mother's Day, Mummy! #motherdaughter #mothersday #loveyou
