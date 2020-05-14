From Mouna Raagam, Netrikkan to Aayirathil Oruvan: THESE popular Tamil films should have sequels

Here we present to you, a list of 10 movies, whose sequels would be welcomed with loud cheer by the fans of Kollywood films.

We all know that sequels are the current trend in Tamil cinema. Actors, directors, and production houses are in a spree of starting the second installments of their successful films. This fever has even caught the megastars of Kollywood Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. When they are coming up with sequel ideas for their films, many see this as a window to reach out to their old fans. While the production of sequels could be tricky due to the copyright factors and so on, we have a list of 10 movies, whose sequels would come as great news to the fans of Kollywood films.

1. Mouna Raagam

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Mouna Ragam is one of the timeless classics of Tamil cinema and a pioneer in narrating the beauty of moving on and starting a new life. The film has Revathi, Karthik, and Mohan as the lead actors. The film revolved around a young woman, and how she finds love yet again, after the demise of her lover.

2. 96

Directed by C Premkumar, the film has Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha as lead actors. 96 is about a couple who were in love and how they separated due to unfortunate circumstances. The film ended with a feel-good note, and Jaanu and Ram have had their closure. Wouldn’t we love to see how Vijay Sethupathi moves on after this closure and if he falls in love again?

3. Aayirathil Oruvan

During several occasions, director of Aayirathil Oruvan, Selvaraghavan has mentioned about the film’s sequel. However, there has been no official announcement on it. Dhanush, during an interview, has mentioned that there would not be a sequel for the film without him. Aayirathil Oruvan ended with Karthi fleeing a war zone with the last child from the Chola kingdom and it has left us anticipating for the sequel.

4. Mankatha

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Mankatha had an ensemble of star cast including Thala Ajith, Trisha Krishnan, Rai Laxmi, Arjun, Premgi Amaren, Vaibhav, Mahat Raghavendra among the others. The film is a running and chasing drama and during a Twitter interaction with actor Prasanna, Premgi hinted at a sequel. This has left the fans of Thala and Venkat Prabhu waiting for an official announcement on the sequel.

5. Sindhu Bhairavi

Sindhu Bhairavi is a musical drama, which has Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Sulakshana and Sivakumar in the lead roles. Directed by K Balachander, the film is about a famous Carnatic singer and how his life changes completely after meeting his huge fan. While a TV series named Sahana was directed as a sequel to the film, a second installment for Sindhu Bhairavi will be welcomed with huge cheer by the fans of Kollywood.

6. Poove Poochooda Va

Directed by Fazil, Poove Poochooda Vaa has Nadhiya, yesteryear actor Padmini and S Ve Sekar as the lead actors. The film is about a terminally ill young woman, who gets in touch with her lonely grandmother in a remote village after nearly 2 decades. When her grandmother learns about her medical condition, she sedates her and sends her for treatment. The film ends there.

7. Kannathil Muthamittal

Kannathil Muthamittal is about the life of a small girl, who discovers that she was an adopted child. The film takes an unexpected turn after the girl flees from her home to reach out to her biological mother. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Kannathil Muthamittal has Simran, R Madhavan, Nandita Das, and Keerthana Parthiban as the lead actors. The film ends with Nandita Das’ promise to move in with her biological daughter after the war in Sri Lanka gets over. A sequel to the film would be perfect if it shows them reuniting.

8. Basha

Kamal Haasan plays a simple man turned gangster, who would realise his mistakes and long to spend his old age days with his grandchildren. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film has Saranya as the leading lady. A sequel of Nayagan, which shows Kamal Haasan happily living with his grandchildren, will be a treat to our eyes.

9. Nayagan

Kamal Haasan plays a simple man turned gangster, who would realize his mistakes and long to spend his old age days with his grandchildren. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film has Saranya as the leading lady. A sequel of Nayagan, which shows Kamal Haasan happily living with his grandchildren, will be a treat to our eyes.

10. Netrikkan

In Netrikkan, Rajinikanth played dual roles. While one role was that of an ambitious young man, the other role was that of an old Casanova. Dhanush had also expressed his desire to act in the remake of Netrikkan earlier. However, the film’s writer Visu has reportedly stated that Dhanush has to acquire proper permission from him if he really has any such plans. After this, the plan to produce Netrikkan sequel was dropped. Recently, Visu passed away following age-related ailments. Now there are speculations that the sequel talks might be revisited.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×