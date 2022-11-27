Movie buff requests Harish Shankar to not make 'fast cuts like KGF' in Pawan Kalyan's film; Director REACTS

Pawan Kalyan's next with director Harish Shankar has been in the works for some time now. As the movie buffs wait with bated breath to see what these two come up with next, a cinephile asked the filmmaker not to make the fast cut in his next, like the one made in Yash's highly appreciated franchise KGF. The netizen wrote on Twitter, "Sir you are getting a chance again with PK so don’t make routine masala movie like Gabbar Singh. Make an international type movie even though it’s local. Good cinematography and background music. No fast cuts like KGF. No Bouncing fights use more realistic fights." Now, the director has finally replied to the Tweet in his unique style saying, "Sorry to disappoint you … as I dont agree with you !!"

Check out the post below: