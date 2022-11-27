Movie buff requests Harish Shankar to not make 'fast cuts like KGF' in Pawan Kalyan's film; Director REACTS
Director Harish Shankar gave a befitting reply when a movie buff asked him to not make fast cuts in his next with Pawan Kalyan.
Pawan Kalyan's next with director Harish Shankar has been in the works for some time now. As the movie buffs wait with bated breath to see what these two come up with next, a cinephile asked the filmmaker not to make the fast cut in his next, like the one made in Yash's highly appreciated franchise KGF.
The netizen wrote on Twitter, "Sir you are getting a chance again with PK so don’t make routine masala movie like Gabbar Singh. Make an international type movie even though it’s local. Good cinematography and background music. No fast cuts like KGF. No Bouncing fights use more realistic fights." Now, the director has finally replied to the Tweet in his unique style saying, "Sorry to disappoint you … as I dont agree with you !!"
Harish Shankar on working with Pawan Kalyan
In the meantime, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Harish Shankar opened up on collaborating with Pawan Kalyan after such a long time. He was quoted saying, "I was supposed to do one or two remakes with him before, but being a writer, I felt let's not make another remake. So this time, I wanted to do something very different because expectations are very high. I decided to do a proper film with him."
Additionally, spilling the beans on Pawan Kalyan's role in the movie he revealed, "For the first time, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the role of a lecturer, it is going to be a super commercial entertainer. We will be shooting for the film probably from August and to be completely shot in Hyderabad, maybe one sequence at the hill station, Ooty. Again, it depends on the climate, but as of now, 80 percent of the shoot will be done in Hyderabad."
