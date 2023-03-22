Movie by Mistake: Ravi Teja's Dhamaka played in a theatre instead of Das Ka Dhamki; Here's what happened next

Vishwak Sen’s comedy entertainer Das Ka Dhamki has been released today and fans have been excited about the much-awaited film watch in theatres. However, things got slightly out of hand in a theatre screening in Vizag’s Sukanya after they played the wrong film on the big screen. Fans got confused after the projection got interrupted.

The theatre seems to have confused Dhamaka instead of Das Ka Dhamki!

The elated fans waited eagerly for their favorite young hero on the screen today morning at Vizag’s Suganya Theatre. However, they were all up for a surprise when they saw the film’s title card emerge on screen. The theatre management had some confusion with another film titled “Dhamaka” which was released last year and starring Ravi Teja. The similar-sounding names of the titles somehow got the theatre group confused and they soon realized their mistake once the audience started hooting and shouting at the projectionist, moments before the show was momentarily stopped.

The audience's reaction to the whole confusion

The incident has been circulating various social media channels and has been a source of some genuine laughs amidst all the confusion. We can see the audience’s reaction turning from raw excitement and celebration to one of the baffling comical outbursts in a matter of seconds in the video. This is one rare instance in recent times when we have heard of such a curious mix-up of this magnitude happening for a major release.

About Das Ka Damki

Das Ka Damki is a caper comedy featuring Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead. The film has been getting mixed reviews from the audiences, who have been praising the comedy sequences. Dhamaka was one of the top grossers for Ravi Teja last year and got good word of mouth.

