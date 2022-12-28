Movie with Pawan Kalyan to clash with Veera Simha Reddy: 5 statements by Chiranjeevi at Waltair Veeraya event

Chiranjeevi is gearing up for a big release with his upcoming film Waltair Veeraya on Sankranthi, January 13. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and hype up the expectations ahead of the release. On Tuesday, the team hosted a grand press meet, where the cast and crew of the film attended the revealed exciting things. Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, director Bobby and many others from the cast and crew attended the press meet of Waltair Veeraya. The videos and pics have set the internet on fire as well. From speaking about the film to opening up about multi starrer with brother Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi shared many things at the press meet.

Check five statements made by the megastar Chiranjeevi at Waltair Veeraya press meet.

On choices of his film Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi said a few years ago he had thoughts about experimenting with his films. But, he no longer harbors such desires. During a press conference held on Tuesday evening, Chiranjeevi said, “I no longer want to do what I want to do. I want to give what my audience wants from me. SP Balu garu (S. P. Balasubrahmanyam) would ask me why I keep doing only certain kinds of films. I told him that even I have a desire for doing different types of films and that was the reason why I did Rudraveena, Aapadbandhavudu, Swayam Krushi. But, the producers of such films were under huge pressure. By doing such films, I could win awards and appreciation, but if those films don’t entertain a larger number of audiences, I don’t think it’s fair. When so many people love me, I have to justify their affection by doing films that entertain them. And you may think that I’m doing only monotonous films, mass films, despite my talent. But, I will only do films for my fans,” he said at the Waltair Veerayya press conference. Calls director Bobby his fanboy Chiranjeevi also mentioned that his team worked on Waltait Veerayya out of love and not for money alone. He said he was impressed with Bobby’s plot and how he collaborated with Mythri Movie Makers. The megastar also revealed that a senior hero once told him there wouldn’t be better director than a fanboy to showcase an hero on the screen in the best way possible. He said, “A senior actor once told me that more than the professional writers and directors, fans who will become writers and directors will present us in the best way. I felt the same when Bobby narrated the story of Waltair Veerayya. There is an emotional journey in the movie. The movie will reach all your expectations. Bobby picked perfect artists for every character.

Multistarrer movie with Pawan Kalyan During the press meet, a journalist asked Chiranjeevi if he plans on collaborating with his brother and actor Pawan Kalyan for a multi-starrer movie. The megastar responded positively and said that Pawan Kalyan should complete his existing projects and which will take around two years. He added that they will think about their combination after completing his projects. Now, Chiru's comments are going viral on social media. Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya is going to entertain movie buffs in the coming Sankranti. Also Read: Pawan Kalyan at Unstoppable with NBK 2: Promo to viral BTS moments, 5 exciting things about episode



Opens about the clash with Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy Waltair Veerya is releasing on January 13, clashing at the box office with Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. It is anticipated to be the biggest clash as two movies are releasing for Sankranthi, the biggest festival for Telugu audiences. Reacting to the clash with Veera Simha Reddy, which also produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Chiranjeevi said, "The producer has the final say on the release date, regardless of the fact that I play a character in this movie. These two films are being made by the same producer, and to them, they represent their two children and two eyes. They cannot treat one of them unfairly or with a lower regard than the others. chiranjeevi responded to the clash fairly enthusiastically and optimistically, saying, "They are doing wonderful service to both the films and you'll be surprised after the release."

Gives special shout to Ravi Teja as he forgets to talk about him Chiranjeevi forgot to talk about his on and off-screen brother Ravi Teja during the press meet, he later tweeted about him and apologised for it. The actor penned a long note as he spoke about Ravi Teja, which read, “Today's press meet organized for all Waltair Veeraya team and media friends was very enjoyable. Even though it happened long before the release of the film, the event was so satisfying as the team was very happy and shared their memories in this journey. But in thinking of talking about Waltair briefly keeping in mind the pre-release event, I forgot to mention about Ravi Teja, my younger brother, who is the most important part of Veeraiya in the film. I am writing this tweet as I feel that everything is about this matter. When I told about the project, Ravi immediately agreed to do it in Annayya-Edu movie. It was very close to me, and every day we shot together, I felt happy to do it with Ravi again for all these years. In a word, Waltair Veeraya would have been incomplete if Ravi Teja had not done it.”