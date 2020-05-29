MP Veerendra Kumar Passes Away: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and other South celebs offer condolences

MP Veerendra Kumar passed away yesterday on May 28. South actors Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj Sukumaran among others offered condolences on social media.

Rajya Sabha member and Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group, MP Veerendra Kumar passed away yesterday, May 28 due to cardiac arrest. He was 84. Kumar took his last breath at a private hospital in Kerala, Kozhikode. Several big celebrities and politicians are sharing heartfelt condolences on Twitter. South actors like Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj Sukumaran among others offered condolences on social media. Kamal Haasan tweeted: "Sad to learn the demise of M.D of Mathrubhumi, M.P Veerendra Kumar, Who donned many hats as a former union minister, an Author and a Socialist, but always a very good human being. My condolences to the family and people close to him."

Mammootty, who shared a very strong friendship with MP Veerendra Kumar wrote, "We have been a very close relationship since the first time we met. On every stage, in each stage, we were like friends at every stage." Mohanlal also wrote a long note and expressed the grief over the loss of Kumar. Many other South Indian actors offered condolences. Check it out below.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Shri M.P. Veerendra Kumar Ji. He distinguished himself as an effective legislator and Parliamentarian. He believed in giving voice to the poor and underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well-wishers."

Sad to learn the demise of M.D of Mathrubhumi, M.P Veerendra Kumar, Who donned many hats as a former union minister, an Author and a Socialist, but always a very good human being. My condolences to the family and people close to him. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 29, 2020

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×