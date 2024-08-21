Mr Bachchan director Harish Shankar to return his remuneration of Rs 15 crore after Ravi Teja starrer incurs loss? Here's what we know

Harish Shankar, the director of the recently released Telugu film Mr Bachchan, is reportedly set to return a remuneration of Rs 15 crore due to the film's underwhelming performance at the box office. This decision comes in the wake of disappointing ticket sales, as Mr Bachchan faced stiff competition from Double iSmart, Raghu Thatha and other films which also released on the same day.

Mr Bachchan, featuring Ravi Teja in the lead role, opened with a modest collection of Rs 3.45 crore on its first day but saw a significant drop of 68.12% in its second day, earning only Rs 1.1 crore. The film's total earnings stood at Rs 6.35 crore after two days, which is considerably lower than expected, especially for a film with such high stakes and a substantial budget. In contrast, Double iSmart and Raghu Thatha fared slightly better, though both films received poor reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Mr Bachchan's rapid decline at the box office within just a few days of release is clear from its poor collection, which has had a significant impact on the producers. In response to the losses, filmmaker Harish Shankar has reportedly opted to return his Rs 15 crore remuneration for the project. Additionally, he has committed to working on another film with the same production banner.

According to reports, producer TG Vishwa Prasad has assured that he will compensate the buyers who faced significant losses on the film Mr Bachchan.

Mr Bachchan, directed by Harish Shankar, was released on August 15 and features a notable cast including Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is a Telugu remake of the Hindi blockbuster Raid, originally starring Ajay Devgn. Despite high expectations, Mr Bachchan has received mixed to negative reviews.

The story follows Anand, also known as Bachchan (played by Ravi Teja), an honest income tax officer who faces suspension due to his unwavering principles. Upon returning to his hometown, he falls in love with Jikki (Bhagyashri Borse), a local woman. Just as their families prepare for their wedding, Bachchan is reinstated and tasked with raiding the home of a powerful politician, Mutyam Jaggaiah (Jagapathi Babu). The film explores the challenges Bachchan faces as he navigates his duties while trying to maintain his personal life.

