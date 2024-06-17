Mr. Bachchan ShowReel: First glimpse of Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar's action flick brings goosebumps without dialogues

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is back with a mass action hero avatar, once again joining hands with director Harish Shankar. The makers of the upcoming film Mr. Bachchan have unveiled a special glimpse of the film, calling it a Show Reel.

Terming the movie a “Mass Reunion,” the makers presented a nearly 1-minute showreel that features no dialogue by any actors. Besides the Krack actor, the glimpse also features Jagapathi Babu and Bhagyashree Borse in key roles.

Check out Mr. Bachchan’s Show Reel

The Mr. Bachchan Show Reel features Ravi Teja in a mass action role, seemingly conducting raids on undisclosed assets. With only a few minutes of visuals shown in the glimpse, we see a flustered Jagapathi Babu seemingly concocting his villainous acts against the protagonist.

Additionally, Bhagyashree Borse, who was last seen in Yaariyan 2 and Karthik Aryan’s Chandu Champion, is set to play the love interest in the movie. The actress was only seen for a few shots, intriguing us with her prominence in the film.

Furthermore, the upcoming film is the official remake of the 2018 Bollywood film Raid starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The movie was based on the real-life incident of an income-tax raid conducted by officers of the Income Tax Department on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s.

The Telugu adaptation of the film features Harish Shankar as the director, marking his third collaboration with Ravi Teja after films like Shock and Mirapakay. The movie has also brought in music composer Mickey J Meyer to construct the tracks and scores.

Ravi Teja’s lineups

Ravi Teja was last seen this year in the film Eagle, written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni. The action thriller, featuring Mass Maharaja in the lead role, also included a cast of actors like Navdeep, Vinay Rai, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kavya Thapar in key roles.

In the movie, Ravi Teja portrayed Sahadev Varma, an infamous mercenary who disguises himself as a cotton farmer to investigate an illegal arms trade. Besides the upcoming Mr. Bachchan, Ravi Teja is also set to play the lead role in the tentatively titled movie RT75, starring alongside Sreeleela.

