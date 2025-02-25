Mr House Keeping OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Arun Ravichandran's Tamil rom-com drama online

The Tamil romantic comedy Mr House Keeping was released in theaters on January 24 this year. Directed by Arun Ravichandran, the film received mixed responses at the box office. And now, it is set to make its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Mr House Keeping

Mr House Keeping will be available on Tenkotta soon, possibly by this week. A day ago, the streaming platform announced that the movie would be available by February 24. However, they recently stated that due to unforeseen reasons, the release date has been postponed.

"Dear Tentkotta viewers, due to official reasons, the release of #MrHousekeeping has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon. Thank you for your patience and support!" their post on X read.

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Mr House Keeping

The story of Mr House Keeping revolves around Isai (Losliya Mariyanesan) who ends her relationship with Honest Raj (Hari Baskar) after thinking that he is a chauvinistic person. Hurt by her words, Honest promised to succeed in life. Years later, he was still unemployed. Desperate for money, he unknowingly took a housekeeping job at Isai’s villa. She tested him before hiring him. After an incident, she embarrassed him in front of their friends but later felt guilty.

Honest’s family arranged his marriage to Priya. When Isai mentioned she was falling for someone, he assumed it was him and broke off his engagement. Soon, he learned she was dating Harish. Isai helped Honest find a job, but Harish grew insecure. Honest believed Isai had feelings for him, only to be shattered when she considered him just a friend. After a violent clash with Harish, Honest backed off. Isai later realized his love was genuine. Months later, she found him running a business and confessed her feelings, reuniting them.

Cast and crew of Mr House Keeping

Arun Ravichandran directed and wrote the film, which was produced by N Ramasamy and Nithin Manohar. Meanwhile, the movie features Hari Baskar, Losliya Mariyanesan, Ilavarasu, Shah Ra, and Rayaan in key roles.