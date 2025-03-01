Mr & Mrs Bachelor: Anaswara Rajan in spotlight after director Deepu Karunakaran’s allegations; says had to beg…

Anaswara Rajan is undoubtedly one of the fastest-growing actresses in the Malayalam film industry. In just two months of 2025, the actress has already had three releases and is gearing up for more in the following months.

However, quite recently, filmmaker Deepu Karunakaran, who worked with the Rekhachithram actress in the film Mr & Mrs Bachelor, revealed that Anaswara Rajan has been reluctant to take part in the film’s productions. Talking to Mathrubhumi, the director revealed that the young actress was extremely cooperative during the film’s shooting, but things changed once the time for promotions came.

Deepu Karunakaran further revealed that the makers had sold the film’s audio rights for 10 lakhs, with a major focus on social media promotions. He added that the actors were asked to share promotional posts on their Instagram page once the songs were released, but the actress was still reluctant. He also mentioned that four songs from the film have been released, yet none of them have been promoted significantly on Instagram.

The director also mentioned that while the young actress usually promotes a lot of projects from her personal Instagram account, he was unsure as to why she didn’t promote this particular movie. He added that the song was shared on the actress’ Facebook page through an account run by her fans.

Deepu Karunakaran further clarified that he has tried to resolve the issue multiple times by reaching out to the actress’ mother and manager as well. However, it was of no use. Finally, the director revealed that Indrajith Sukumaran, who plays the lead role in Mr. & Mrs. Bachelor, reached out to the actress himself. But the young actress allegedly hung up the call.

Mr. & Mrs. Bachelor is touted to be a romantic comedy, which features Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. The film also features Gibin Gopinath, Dayyana Hameed, Rosin Jolly, Rahul Madhav, and more in crucial roles as well.

The film has been penned by Arjun T. Sathyan, with Pradeep Nair and Sobin K. Soman taking care of the film’s camera work and editing, respectively. The film was initially supposed to hit the silver screens in August last year but was postponed due to unspecified reasons. The director has revealed that the film’s official release date will be announced later this year.